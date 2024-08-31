3,040 Shares in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Fire Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Fire Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,310. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.71 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.38.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.75%.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.