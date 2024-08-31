692 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

