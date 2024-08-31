96,824 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Solventum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

