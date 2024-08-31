Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Insider Buys A$89,914.00 in Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bloom bought 73,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$89,914.00 ($60,752.70).
Abacus Storage King Stock Performance
Abacus Storage King Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Abacus Storage King’s payout ratio is 54.55%.
Abacus Storage King Company Profile
