Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $134.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.