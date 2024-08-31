Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells $71,177.60 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after buying an additional 1,328,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

