Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Aflac worth $54,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.34 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $110.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

