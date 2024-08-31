Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $49,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,037,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

