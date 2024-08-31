Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Alico Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alico has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alico by 7.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alico by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Alico by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 16.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

