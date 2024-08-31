Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

