AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,050,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SIXO opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

