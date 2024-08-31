AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.00% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.