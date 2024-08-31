AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.68% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Stock Performance

OCTW opened at $34.91 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $134.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.27.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

