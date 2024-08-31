Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 74,541 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bruker worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,645,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bruker by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.