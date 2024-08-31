Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 964.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

