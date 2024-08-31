Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,161,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 88,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

