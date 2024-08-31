Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Avalon Capital Management’s Largest Position

Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 11.4% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 234,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.