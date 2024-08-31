Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.