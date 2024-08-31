Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.77 and last traded at $173.39. 7,208,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 42,518,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.80.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

