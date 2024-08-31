American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 234,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

