Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after acquiring an additional 767,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

