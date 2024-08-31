Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

