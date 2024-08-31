Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 637 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHB opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

