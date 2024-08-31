Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $342.89 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.96.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

