AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $92,600.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 427,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,902,968.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

