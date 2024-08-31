Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Anterix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.64 million, a P/E ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 0.86. Anterix has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 441.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 166,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

