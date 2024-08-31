Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,680,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,503,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

