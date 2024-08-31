ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.