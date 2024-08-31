Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $326,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EG opened at $392.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.04. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

