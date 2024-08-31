Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $307.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

