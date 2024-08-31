Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 143 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

