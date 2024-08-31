Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

