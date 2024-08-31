Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $272,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.31, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,006 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,823. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

