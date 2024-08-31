Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 2.5%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15. 27,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 378,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $724.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Arko by 27.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

