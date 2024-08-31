ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,796.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 209,851 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 640.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,708 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

