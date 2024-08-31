Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 304.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 69,483 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

