Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

