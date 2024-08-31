Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 18,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 263,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIB

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.