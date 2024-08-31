Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
