Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

