Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,681.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,044 shares of company stock valued at $329,336. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $463.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

