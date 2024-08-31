Bank OZK Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank OZK boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

