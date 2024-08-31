Benjamin Hohl Sells 4,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

ELVN stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.