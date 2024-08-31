BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $83,570.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.8 %

BJ stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

