Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,449,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

