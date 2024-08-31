BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 13,175 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of BOK Financial worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

