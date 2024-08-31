BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 23,280 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $95.40 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

