BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 262,944 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.23% of Cameco worth $48,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its stake in Cameco by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 21,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cameco by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Dantai Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,222,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Cameco stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

