BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.02.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.