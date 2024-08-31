BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.16% of SouthState worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SouthState by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 181,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB opened at $96.74 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

