BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $63,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

